Gartner – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.7% Upside

Gartner found using ticker (IT) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 405 and 307.1 and has a mean target at 352.01. With the stocks previous close at 342.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.7%. The 50 day MA is 303.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 282.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $27,127m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.gartner.com

The potential market cap would be $27,859m based on the market concensus.

Gartner operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts. The Conferences segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network. The Consulting segment offers market research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related priorities, including IT cost optimization, digital transformation, and IT sourcing optimization. Gartner was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.