Gartner – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Gartner found using ticker (IT) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 382 and 305 calculating the average target price we see 344.86. Now with the previous closing price of 306.42 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The day 50 moving average is 286.56 while the 200 day moving average is 296.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $24,814m. Visit the company website at: https://www.gartner.com

The potential market cap would be $27,927m based on the market concensus.

Gartner operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts. The Conferences segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network. The Consulting segment offers market research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related priorities, including IT cost optimization, digital transformation, and IT sourcing optimization. Gartner was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

