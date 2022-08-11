Gartner – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

Gartner found using ticker (IT) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 365 and 300 with a mean TP of 327.75. Now with the previous closing price of 293.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 254.53 and the 200 day MA is 286.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $23,760m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.gartner.com

The potential market cap would be $26,512m based on the market concensus.

Gartner operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts. The Conferences segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network. The Consulting segment offers market research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related priorities, including IT cost optimization, digital transformation, and IT sourcing optimization. Gartner was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.