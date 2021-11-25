Gartner – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.6% Upside

Gartner found using ticker (IT) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 381 and 339 calculating the average target price we see 358.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 324 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 319.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 254.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $26,819m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gartner.com

Gartner operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance. This segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service. The Conferences segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network. The Consulting segment offers market research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related priorities, including IT cost optimization, digital transformation, and IT sourcing optimization. Gartner was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.