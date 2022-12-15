Gartner – Consensus Indicates Potential .7% Upside

Gartner with ticker code (IT) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 405 and 307.1 calculating the mean target price we have 354.23. With the stocks previous close at 351.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of .7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 320.81 while the 200 day moving average is 286.87. The market capitalisation for the company is $27,441m. Visit the company website at: https://www.gartner.com

The potential market cap would be $27,621m based on the market concensus.

Gartner operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts. The Conferences segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network. The Consulting segment offers market research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related priorities, including IT cost optimization, digital transformation, and IT sourcing optimization. Gartner was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.