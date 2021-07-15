Twitter
Gartner – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.8% Downside

Gartner found using ticker (IT) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 273 and 222 and has a mean target at 248.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 255.67 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 239.81 and the 200 day moving average is 198.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $21,894m. Find out more information at: http://www.gartner.com

Gartner operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance. This segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service. The Conferences segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network. The Consulting segment offers market research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related priorities, including IT cost optimization, digital transformation, and IT sourcing optimization. Gartner was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

