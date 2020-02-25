Garmin Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 3.3% Upside

Garmin Ltd. found using ticker (GRMN) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 85 calculating the average target price we see 99.8. Now with the previous closing price of 96.58 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 98.4 while the 200 day moving average is 91.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $18,184m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.garmin.com

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and cameras, as well as mobile applications. The Aviation segment provides flight display, navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, and in-cockpit and cloud connectivity products; datalink weather receivers and services; engine information, traffic collision avoidance, and terrain awareness and warning systems; wearables, portables, and apps; and training, simulation, flight planning/filing, premium trip, and aviation data services. This segment also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, cartography products, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, entertainment, and digital switching equipment. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, smartwatches, golf devices, and dog tracking and training devices; Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms; and Connect IQ application development platform. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and activity tracking devices. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

