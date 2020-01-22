Garmin Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential -12.2% Downside

Garmin Ltd. with ticker code (GRMN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 107 and 73 calculating the average target price we see 88.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 100.59 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -12.2%. The 50 day MA is 97.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 88.2. The company has a market cap of $19,256m. Find out more information at: http://www.garmin.com

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin Drive and VIRB names. The Aviation segment provides flight display, navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, and in-cockpit and cloud connectivity products; datalink weather receivers and services; engine information, traffic collision avoidance, and terrain awareness and warning systems; wearables, portables, and apps; and training, simulation, flight planning/filing, premium trip, and aviation data services. This segment also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, cartography products, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, entertainment, and digital switching equipment. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, smartwatches, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices; Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms; and Connect IQ application development platform. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and activity tracking devices. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.