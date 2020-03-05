Garmin Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Garmin Ltd. with ticker code (GRMN) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 110 and 85 and has a mean target at 99.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 90.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.8%. The day 50 moving average is 97.1 and the 200 day MA is 92.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $17,812m. Find out more information at: http://www.garmin.com

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and cameras, as well as mobile applications. The Aviation segment provides flight display, navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, and in-cockpit and cloud connectivity products; datalink weather receivers and services; engine information, traffic collision avoidance, and terrain awareness and warning systems; wearables, portables, and apps; and training, simulation, flight planning/filing, premium trip, and aviation data services. This segment also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, cartography products, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, entertainment, and digital switching equipment. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, smartwatches, golf devices, and dog tracking and training devices; Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms; and Connect IQ application development platform. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and activity tracking devices. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

