Don't Miss
Home » USA Broker Ratings » Gardner Denver Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

Gardner Denver Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

21st October 2020

Gardner Denver Holdings found using ticker (GDI) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 26 calculating the average target price we see 33.67. Now with the previous closing price of 33.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.52. The company has a market cap of $6,729m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

0

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.