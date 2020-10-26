Gap (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -14.7% Downside

Gap (The) found using ticker (GPS) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 18.05. Now with the previous closing price of 21.15 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -14.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.15 and the 200 day MA is 13.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,002m. Find out more information at: http://www.gapinc.com

The Gap operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Old Navy, Gap, and Banana Republic stores in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of February 1, 2020, the company had 3,345 company-operated stores; and 574 franchise stores, as well as online. The Gap was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

