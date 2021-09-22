Gap (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.3% Upside

Gap (The) found using ticker (GPS) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 45 and 27.75 calculating the average target price we see 33.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 42.3%. The day 50 moving average is 26.77 and the 200 day MA is 30.61. The company has a market cap of $8,951m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gapinc.com

The Gap operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Old Navy, Gap, Athleta, and Banana Republic stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of March 04, 2021, the company had 3,100 company-operated stores and 615 franchise stores. It also provides its products through e-commerce sites. The Gap was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.