Gap (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.8% Upside

Gap (The) found using ticker (GPS) now have 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29.5 and 14 and has a mean target at 20.34. Now with the previous closing price of 14.55 this would imply there is a potential upside of 39.8%. The 50 day MA is 16.89 and the 200 day moving average is 24.24. The market cap for the company is $5,160m. Visit the company website at: https://www.gapinc.com

The potential market cap would be $7,214m based on the market concensus.

The Gap operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Old Navy, Gap, Athleta, and Banana Republic stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of March 04, 2021, the company had 3,100 company-operated stores and 615 franchise stores. It also provides its products through e-commerce sites. The Gap was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.