Gap (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Gap (The) with ticker code (GPS) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 29.5 and 7 and has a mean target at 12.12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.75 and the 200 day MA is 17.21. The market cap for the company is $3,245m. Company Website: https://www.gapinc.com

The potential market cap would be $4,308m based on the market concensus.

The Gap operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Old Navy, Gap, Athleta, and Banana Republic stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2,835 company-operated stores and 564 franchise stores. It also provides its products through e-commerce sites. The Gap was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

