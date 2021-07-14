Gap (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

Gap (The) found using ticker (GPS) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 44 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 36.37. Now with the previous closing price of 32.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 32.53 and the 200 day MA is 28.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,891m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gapinc.com

The Gap operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Old Navy, Gap, Athleta, and Banana Republic stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of March 04, 2021, the company had 3,100 company-operated stores and 615 franchise stores. It also provides its products through e-commerce sites. The Gap was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.