Gap (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.6% Downside

Gap (The) found using ticker (GPS) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 9.65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.56 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -8.6%. The day 50 moving average is 9.6 while the 200 day moving average is 11.91. The company has a market cap of $3,895m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.gapinc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,560m based on the market concensus.

The Gap operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Old Navy, Gap, Athleta, and Banana Republic stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2,835 company-operated stores and 564 franchise stores. It also provides its products through e-commerce sites. The Gap was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.