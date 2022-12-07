Gap (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.8% Downside

Gap (The) found using ticker (GPS) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 7 and has a mean target at 11.84. With the stocks previous close at 15.15 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -21.8%. The day 50 moving average is 11.3 while the 200 day moving average is 11.3. The company has a market cap of $5,326m. Visit the company website at: https://www.gapinc.com

The potential market cap would be $4,162m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Gap operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Old Navy, Gap, Athleta, and Banana Republic stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2,835 company-operated stores and 564 franchise stores. It also provides its products through e-commerce sites. The Gap was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.