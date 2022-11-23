Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Gap (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.5% Downside

Gap (The) found using ticker (GPS) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 11.19. Now with the previous closing price of 14.25 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -21.5%. The 50 day MA is 10.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,335m. Find out more information at: https://www.gapinc.com

The potential market cap would be $4,190m based on the market concensus.

The Gap operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Old Navy, Gap, Athleta, and Banana Republic stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2,835 company-operated stores and 564 franchise stores. It also provides its products through e-commerce sites. The Gap was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

