Gap, Inc. (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 72.1% Upside

Gap, Inc. (The) with ticker code (GPS) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 29.5 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 15.54. Now with the previous closing price of 9.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 72.1%. The day 50 moving average is 12.11 and the 200 day MA is 17.56. The company has a market cap of $3,405m. Visit the company website at: https://www.gapinc.com

The potential market cap would be $5,861m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Old Navy, Gap, Athleta, and Banana Republic stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2,835 company-operated stores and 564 franchise stores. It also provides its products through e-commerce sites. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.