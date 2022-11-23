Gannett Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

Gannett Co. found using ticker (GCI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 2.1 and has a mean target at 2.3. With the stocks previous close at 2.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The day 50 moving average is 1.75 while the 200 day moving average is 3.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $313m. Find out more information at: https://www.gannett.com

The potential market cap would be $344m based on the market concensus.

Gannett Co. operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company’s principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites. Its principal products also comprise 123 daily and weekly news media brands and approximately 80 magazines, and related digital platforms; sports network, as well as Reviewed.com, an affiliate marketing service; and USA TODAY NETWORK, a community events platform. The company also offers digital marketing solutions, such as online presence solutions, online advertising products, conversion software, and cloud-based software solutions. In addition, it produces niche publications that address specific local market interests, such as recreation, sports, healthcare, and real estate. Further, the company offers local market news and information, as well as advertising and subscriptions, and commercial printing and distribution services; and prints commercial materials, including flyers, business cards, and invitations. The company was formerly known as New Media Investment Group Inc. and changed its name to Gannett Co. in November 2019. Gannett Co. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.