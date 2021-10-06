Gannett Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential -25.8% Downside

Gannett Co. with ticker code (GCI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 5.5 and 4.5 calculating the average target price we see 5. With the stocks previous close at 6.74 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -25.8%. The 50 day MA is 6.38 and the 200 day moving average is 5.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $971m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gannett.com

Gannett Co. operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company’s principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites. Its principal products also comprise 121 daily and weekly news media brands and approximately 100 magazines, and related digital platforms; USATODAY.com and mobile applications, and sports network, as well as Reviewed.com, an affiliate marketing service; and USA TODAY NETWORK, a community events platform. The company also offers digital marketing solutions, such as online presence solutions, online advertising products, conversion software, and cloud-based software solutions. In addition, it produces niche publications that address specific local market interests, such as recreation, sports, healthcare, and real estate. Further, the company offers local market news and information, as well as advertising and subscriptions, and commercial printing and distribution services; and prints commercial materials, including flyers, business cards, and invitations. The company was formerly known as New Media Investment Group Inc. and changed its name to Gannett Co. in November 2019. Gannett Co. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.