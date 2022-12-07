Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Gannett Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.5% Downside

Broker Ratings

Gannett Co. found using ticker (GCI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 2.1 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 2.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.61 this would indicate that there is a downside of -21.5%. The 50 day MA is 1.8 and the 200 day MA is 3.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $405m. Find out more information at: https://www.gannett.com

The potential market cap would be $318m based on the market concensus.

Gannett Co. operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company’s principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites. Its principal products also comprise 123 daily and weekly news media brands and approximately 80 magazines, and related digital platforms; sports network, as well as Reviewed.com, an affiliate marketing service; and USA TODAY NETWORK, a community events platform. The company also offers digital marketing solutions, such as online presence solutions, online advertising products, conversion software, and cloud-based software solutions. In addition, it produces niche publications that address specific local market interests, such as recreation, sports, healthcare, and real estate. Further, the company offers local market news and information, as well as advertising and subscriptions, and commercial printing and distribution services; and prints commercial materials, including flyers, business cards, and invitations. The company was formerly known as New Media Investment Group Inc. and changed its name to Gannett Co. in November 2019. Gannett Co. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

