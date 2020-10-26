Gannett Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.2% Downside

Gannett Co. with ticker code (GCI) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.5 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 1.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.44 this indicates there is a potential downside of -13.2%. The day 50 moving average is 1.48 while the 200 day moving average is 1.44. The market cap for the company is $200m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gannett.com

Gannett Co. operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company’s principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites. Its principal products also comprise 74 business publications with circulation of approximately 323,000; 143 daily and weekly newspapers and 32 magazines, and related digital platforms; USATODAY.com and mobile applications, sports network, and Reviewed.com, an affiliate marketing service; and GateHouse Live, a community events platform. The company also offers digital marketing solutions, such as online advertising, guided marketing solutions, cloud-based products, cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions, search and display advertising, search optimization, social media, website development, web presence products, and e-mail marketing solutions. In addition, the company produces niche publications that address specific local market interests, such as recreation, sports, healthcare, and real estate. Further, it offers print and online products that offer local market news and information, as well as commercial printing services for publishers; and prints commercial materials, including flyers, business cards, and invitations. Additionally, the company produces approximately 479 events with a collective attendance approximately 2.2 million, such as themed expo, signature event, endurance event, and white label event services; and provides digital and print advertising services. The company was formerly known as New Media Investment Group Inc. and changed its name to Gannett Co. in November 2019. Gannett Co. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

