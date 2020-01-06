Gamma Communications PLC 7.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Gamma Communications PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GAMA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Gamma Communications PLC are listed in the Telecommunications sector within AIM. Jefferies International have set their target price at 1280 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -7.4% from the opening price of 1382.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 137.4 points and increased 267.4 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1415 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 700 GBX.

Gamma Communications PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,263.67 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,156.09. There are currently 94,758,293 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 124,074. Market capitalisation for LON:GAMA is £1,274,119,984 GBP.