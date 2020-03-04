Gamma Communications PLC 11.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Gamma Communications PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GAMA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Gamma Communications PLC are listed in the Telecommunications sector within AIM. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 1500 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 11.7% from today’s opening price of 1342.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 32.1 points and increased 97.9 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1495 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 822 GBX.

Gamma Communications PLC has a 50 day moving average of GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,213.26. There are currently 94,789,237 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 113,968. Market capitalisation for LON:GAMA is £1,274,915,237 GBP.

