Gaming and Leisure Properties, – Consenus Indicates Potential 65.3% Upside

Gaming and Leisure Properties, found using ticker (GLPI) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 56 and 29 calculating the mean target price we have 45.6. With the stocks previous close at 27.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 65.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.15 while the 200 day moving average is 41.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,832m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.glpropinc.com

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI expects to grow its portfolio by pursuing opportunities to acquire additional gaming facilities to lease to gaming operators. GLPI also intends to diversify its portfolio over time, including by acquiring properties outside the gaming industry to lease to third parties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and was the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

