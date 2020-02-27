Gaming and Leisure Properties, – Consenus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

Gaming and Leisure Properties, with ticker code (GLPI) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56 and 42 calculating the mean target price we have 49.27. Now with the previous closing price of 47.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.9%. The 50 day MA is 46.98 while the 200 day moving average is 41.91. The market cap for the company is $9,949m. Company Website: http://www.glpropinc.com

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI expects to grow its portfolio by pursuing opportunities to acquire additional gaming facilities to lease to gaming operators. GLPI also intends to diversify its portfolio over time, including by acquiring properties outside the gaming industry to lease to third parties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and was the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

