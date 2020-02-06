Gaming and Leisure Properties, – Consenus Indicates Potential -2.0% Downside

Gaming and Leisure Properties, with ticker code (GLPI) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 38 with a mean TP of 46.53. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.47 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.0%. The day 50 moving average is 44.65 while the 200 day moving average is 40.75. The company has a market cap of $10,202m. Find out more information at: http://www.glpropinc.com

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI expects to grow its portfolio by pursuing opportunities to acquire additional gaming facilities to lease to gaming operators. GLPI also intends to diversify its portfolio over time, including by acquiring properties outside the gaming industry to lease to third parties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and was the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.