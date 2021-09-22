Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

GameStop Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -54.0% Downside

Broker Ratings

GameStop Corporation with ticker code (GME) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 190 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 88.33. With the stocks previous close at 192.2 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -54.0%. The day 50 moving average is 183.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 190.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,530m. Find out more information at: http://www.gamestop.com

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards. It also sells collectibles comprising licensed merchandise primarily related to the video game, television, and movie industries, as well as pop culture themes. The company operates its stores and e-commerce sites under the GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania brands; and collectibles stores under the Zing Pop Culture and ThinkGeek brand, as well as offers Game Informer, a print and digital video game publication featuring reviews of new title releases, game tips, and news regarding the video game industry. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 4,816 stores. The company was formerly known as GSC Holdings Corp. GameStop Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.