GameStop Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -54.0% Downside

GameStop Corporation with ticker code (GME) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 190 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 88.33. With the stocks previous close at 192.2 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -54.0%. The day 50 moving average is 183.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 190.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,530m. Find out more information at: http://www.gamestop.com

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards. It also sells collectibles comprising licensed merchandise primarily related to the video game, television, and movie industries, as well as pop culture themes. The company operates its stores and e-commerce sites under the GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania brands; and collectibles stores under the Zing Pop Culture and ThinkGeek brand, as well as offers Game Informer, a print and digital video game publication featuring reviews of new title releases, game tips, and news regarding the video game industry. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 4,816 stores. The company was formerly known as GSC Holdings Corp. GameStop Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.