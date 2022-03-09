GameStop Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -43.6% Downside

GameStop Corporation with ticker code (GME) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 100 and 23 and has a mean target at 56. Given that the stocks previous close was at 99.35 this would indicate that there is a downside of -43.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 121.07 while the 200 day moving average is 174.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,865m. Company Website: https://www.gamestop.com

The potential market cap would be $4,433m based on the market concensus.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards. It also sells collectibles comprising licensed merchandise primarily related to the video game, television, and movie industries, as well as pop culture themes. The company operates its stores and e-commerce sites under the GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania brands; and collectibles stores under the Zing Pop Culture and ThinkGeek brand, as well as offers Game Informer, a print and digital video game publication featuring reviews of new title releases, game tips, and news regarding the video game industry. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 4,816 stores. The company was formerly known as GSC Holdings Corp. GameStop Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.