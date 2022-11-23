Twitter Linkedin Facebook

GameStop Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -36.4% Downside

Broker Ratings

GameStop Corporation found using ticker (GME) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 26 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 16. With the stocks previous close at 25.16 this indicates there is a potential downside of -36.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 26.2 and the 200 day MA is 30.69. The market cap for the company is $8,009m. Company Website: https://www.gamestop.com

The potential market cap would be $5,093m based on the market concensus.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads. It also sells collectibles comprising licensed merchandise primarily related to the gaming, television, and movie industries, as well as pop culture themes. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 4,573 stores and ecommerce sites under the GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania brands; and 50 pop culture themed stores that sell collectibles, apparel, gadgets, electronics, toys, and other retail products under the Zing Pop Culture brand, as well as offers Game Informer, a print and digital video game publication featuring reviews of new releases, previews of the big titles on the horizon, and coverage of the latest developments in the gaming industry. The company was formerly known as GSC Holdings Corp. GameStop Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

