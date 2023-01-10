Games Workshop declares dividend of £1.30 per share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) has announced that the Board has today declared a dividend of £1.30 per share, in line with the Company’s policy of distributing truly surplus cash. Including this dividend, total dividends declared in the year so far are £2.95 per share (2021/22: £1.65 per share, as at January 2022).

The dividend of £1.30 per share will be paid on 24 February 2023 for shareholders on the register on 20 January 2023, with an ex-dividend date of 19 January 2023. The last date for elections for the dividend re-investment plan is 3 February 2023.

Games Workshop Group is a British manufacturer of miniature wargames, based in Nottingham, England. Its best-known products are Warhammer Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000.