GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & found using ticker (GNL) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 21 and has a mean target at 24. With the stocks previous close at 17.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.7%. The 50 day MA is 18.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.41. The market cap for the company is $1,866m. Visit the company website at: http://www.globalnetlease.com

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

