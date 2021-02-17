Twitter
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 253.9% Upside

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. found using ticker (GLMD) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 17.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.03 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 253.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.83 and the 200 day moving average is 3.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $101m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.galmedpharma.com

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus. The company also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a research agreement with Gannex Pharma Co., Ltd. to develop a combination therapy of ASC41 (THR-beta agonist) and Aramchol (SCD 1 inhibitor) for the treatment of NASH; and a research and development collaboration agreement with MyBiotics Pharma Ltd. to identify the selected microbiome repertoire associated with the response to Aramchol. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

