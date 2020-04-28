Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 418.7% Upside

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. found using ticker (GLMD) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 10 with a mean TP of 21.94. With the stocks previous close at 4.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 418.7%. The day 50 moving average is 3.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.94. The company has a market cap of $96m. Find out more information at: http://www.galmedpharma.com

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

