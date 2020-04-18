Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 411.4% Upside

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. found using ticker (GLMD) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 21.94. Now with the previous closing price of 4.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 411.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.98 while the 200 day moving average is 4.92. The company has a market cap of $95m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.galmedpharma.com

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

