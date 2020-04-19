Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 388.6% Upside

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with ticker code (GLMD) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 10 and has a mean target at 21.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 388.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $101m. Company Website: http://www.galmedpharma.com

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

