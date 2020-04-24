Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 386.5% Upside

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. found using ticker (GLMD) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 21.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.51 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 386.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.94 and the 200 day MA is 4.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $92m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.galmedpharma.com

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

