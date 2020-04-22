Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 360.0% Upside

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. found using ticker (GLMD) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 21.94. Now with the previous closing price of 4.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 360.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.99 and the 200 day MA is 4.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $105m. Visit the company website at: http://www.galmedpharma.com

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

