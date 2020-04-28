Galectin Therapeutics Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 263.1% Upside

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. with ticker code (GALT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 6.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.79 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 263.1%. The day 50 moving average is 1.83 and the 200 day MA is 2.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $107m. Company Website: http://galectintherapeutics.com

Galectin Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its Galectin Sciences, LLC, which is a collaborative joint venture co-owned by SBH Sciences, is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

