Galectin Therapeutics Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 242.1% Upside

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. found using ticker (GALT) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 6.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.9 this indicates there is a potential upside of 242.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.95 and the 200 day moving average is 2.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $106m. Visit the company website at: http://galectintherapeutics.com
Galectin Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its Galectin Sciences, LLC, which is a collaborative joint venture co-owned by SBH Sciences, is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.