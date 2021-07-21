Gabelli Utility Trust (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Gabelli Utility Trust (The) with ticker code (GTY) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 34.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The day 50 moving average is 32.36 and the 200 day MA is 29.84. The market cap for the company is $1,418m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gettyrealty.com

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.