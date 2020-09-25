G4S plc 9.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

G4S plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GFS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. G4S plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 170 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -9.3% from the opening price of 187.45 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 41.05 points and increased 76.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 223.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 69.92 GBX.

G4S plc has a 50 day moving average of 153.04 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 144.17. There are currently 1,551,594,436 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,607,294. Market capitalisation for LON:GFS is £2,925,531,356 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn