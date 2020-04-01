G4S plc 21.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

G4S plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GFS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. G4S plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 110 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 21.8% from the opening price of 90.28 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 70.22 points and decreased 127.42 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 241.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 75.52 GBX.

G4S plc has a 50 day moving average of 164.54 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 191.22. There are currently 1,551,594,436 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 11,790,539. Market capitalisation for LON:GFS is £1,504,380,967 GBP.

