G4S plc 18.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

G4S plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GFS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. G4S plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 90 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -18.2% from the opening price of 110 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 20.18 points and decreased 85.7 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 223.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 69.92 GBX.

G4S plc has a 50 day moving average of 119.10 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 180.38. There are currently 709,920,906 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 11,137,981. Market capitalisation for LON:GFS is £1,626,071,016 GBP.

