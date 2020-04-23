G. Willi-Food International, L – Consenus Indicates Potential -9.8% Downside

G. Willi-Food International, L with ticker code (WILC) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 10 and 10 and has a mean target at 10. Now with the previous closing price of 11.09 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -9.8%. The day 50 moving average is 11.12 while the 200 day moving average is 11.75. The market cap for the company is $143m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.willi-food.com

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovie, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products. The company also provides pineapple, peach, apricot, pear, mango, cherry, litchi, and fruit cocktail products; edible oils comprising olive, sunflower, soybean, corn, and rapeseed oils; dairy and dairy substitutes consisting of cheese, feta, Bulgarian cubes, goat cheese, fetina, butter, butter spread, margarine, melted cheese, cheese alternative, condensed milk, whipped cream, and other products; and dried fruits, nuts, and beans, such as figs, apricots and organic apricots, organic chestnuts, sunflower and sesame seeds, walnuts, pine nuts, cashews, banana chips, pistachios, and peanuts. In addition, it offers instant noodle soup, frozen edamame soybean, freeze dried instant coffee, bagel, breadstick, coffee creamer, lemon juice, halva, Turkish delight, cookie, vinegar, sweet pastry and cracker, sauce, corn flour, rice, rice stick, pasta, spaghetti and noodle, breakfast cereal, corn flake, rusk, tortilla, dried apples snack, desert, and light and alcoholic beverage products. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. markets its products under the Willi-Food, Donna Rozza, Manchow, Gold Frost, Tifeeret, the Chef Dish, Art Coffe, Mr Chang, Muchi, Euro Butter, Euro Spread, Euro Cheese, Euro Cream, Euro Dessert, and Emma brand names. The company was formerly known as G. Willi-Food Ltd. and changed its name to G. Willi-Food International Ltd. in June 1996. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Willi-Food Investments Ltd.

