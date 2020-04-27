FVCBankcorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 58.6% Upside

FVCBankcorp found using ticker (FVCB) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 16. With the stocks previous close at 10.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 58.6%. The 50 day MA is 11.82 and the 200 day moving average is 15.69. The company has a market cap of $139m. Find out more information at: http://www.fvcbank.com

FVCBankcorp operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; SBA loans; asset based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of five banking locations located in Virginia. The company serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. FVCBankcorp was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

