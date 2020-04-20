FVCBankcorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 57.8% Upside

FVCBankcorp found using ticker (FVCB) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 57.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.57 and the 200 day moving average is 15.95. The market cap for the company is $136m. Find out more information at: http://www.fvcbank.com

FVCBankcorp operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; SBA loans; asset based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of five banking locations located in Virginia. The company serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. FVCBankcorp was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

