FVCBankcorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 28.4% Upside

FVCBankcorp with ticker code (FVCB) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 15.25 calculating the average target price we see 15.63. Now with the previous closing price of 12.17 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.4%. The day 50 moving average is 11.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.6. The market cap for the company is $160m. Company Website: http://www.fvcbank.com

FVCBankcorp operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; SBA loans; asset based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of five banking locations located in Virginia. The company serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. FVCBankcorp was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

