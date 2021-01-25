Twitter
FVCBankcorp – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.9% Downside

FVCBankcorp found using ticker (FVCB) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15.25 and 15 and has a mean target at 15.13. Now with the previous closing price of 15.43 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.9%. The 50 day MA is 14.66 and the 200 day moving average is 12.03. The market cap for the company is $216m. Find out more information at: http://www.fvcbank.com

FVCBankcorp operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; SBA loans; asset based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. FVCBankcorp operates through a main office in Fairfax, Virginia. It also operates a network of 11 additional branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County, Virginia; and Montgomery County and Baltimore, Maryland, a loan production office in Lutherville, Maryland. FVCBankcorp was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

